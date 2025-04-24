Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has entered its final stage of theatrical run, and in a span of a week, it will be almost out of theatres. As a result, it won’t be able to achieve one significant milestone at the Indian box office. A few days back, it became the second Malayalam film to score a century. However, when it comes to only the Malayalam version, it will fail to enter the 100 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 28!

L2: Empuraan slows down

Released amid a massive buzz, the Mollywood magnum opus enjoyed smashing collections during the first few days. However, since word-of-mouth and reviews were mixed, it started losing steam after the initial rush. On day 28, the film earned just 9 lakh, dropping further after earning 12 lakh on day 27.

Overall, L2: Empuraan has earned 106.52 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. However, speaking about the original Malayalam version, the film will miss the 100 crore mark.

Empuraan to miss the milestone!

In the history of the Malayalam film industry, only one film has earned 100 crore net collection with the Malayalam version alone in the form of Manjummel Boys. The kind of buzz it was enjoying on the ground level, the biggie was expected to hit a century in Malayalam. Unfortunately, it won’t happen now.

Currently, L2: Empuraan has earned 97.23 crore net in the Malayalam version. Though the distance is less than 3 crores, it won’t be able to cover it, thus missing the golden opportunity to achieve the feat.

Repeating such a performance will be difficult for the upcoming Malayalam films. Let’s see which film enters the 100 crore club in the Malayalam version alone.

More about the film

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others. It was theatrically released on March 27. Reportedly, the film is mounted on a budget of 180 crores.

