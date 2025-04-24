Gippy Grewal starrer Akaal is close to concluding its run at the Indian box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, but the buzz has dried down. Unfortunately, the historical war drama will not be able to attain the ‘success’ tag in its lifetime. Scroll below for day 14 collections!

Decent hold despite mid-week blues

Since the initiation of the regular working days of the second week, box office collections have dropped by over 50%. On the second Monday, 16 lakhs were added to the kitty. Akaal maintained a decent hold, garnering 17 lakhs on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, it earned 16 lakhs again on day 14.

Most contributions are from the Punjabi belt, while the run has long ended in Hindi. The 14-day total at the Indian box office stands at 6.99 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 8.24 crores.

77% higher than #2 Punjabi grosser of 2025

Akaal had recently surpassed Badnaam (3.95 crores) to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. In 14 days, it has accumulated almost 77% higher earnings than Jai Randhawa & Jasmin Bhasin‘s film.

Will not be able to recover 100% budget!

As per multiple reports, Gippy Grewal’s directorial is made on a decent budget of 10 crores. It may be the #1 Punjabi grosser of 2025 but is yet to recover around 30% of the total cost. Given the collections have already dropped way below the 50 lakh mark, the ‘success’ tag has now slipped out of hands.

More about Akaal

Akaal is written and directed by Gippy Grewal, who also stars as the leading hero. The supporting cast features Nimrit Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and Gurpreet Ghuggi, among others. It is co-produced by Dharma Productions.

It was released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: It’s Do Or Die For Sunny Deol Starrer With 80% Budget Recovery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News