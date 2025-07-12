War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film is scheduled to release next month. The film is enjoying solid buzz on the ground level and has the potential to break every single Bollywood record. While everyone is excited to see how it performs in the Hindi belt, there’s also excitement about its performance in the Telugu market, considering NTR’s presence.

Jr NTR’s presence to attract massive business from the Telugu market

YRF played a masterstroke by roping in NTR against Hrithik Roshan. The move increased the potential of the upcoming action thriller, and a big chunk of the collection will likely come from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Considering the stardom of the RRR actor, the film’s theatrical rights have been reportedly sold at a rocking price of 80 crores.

War 2 might fail to beat Devara’s day 1 box office numbers in the Telugu states

Irrespective of the content, War 2 will likely register a thunderous day 1 box office collection in the Telugu states. However, it might just fail to challenge the numbers of Jr NTR’s Devara. For those who don’t know, Devara saw an earth-shattering opening of 74.3 crore gross in the Telugu states, as per Sacnilk. While NTR’s upcoming biggie had the potential of crossing it, chances were diluted due to a clash with Coolie.

While Jr NTR enjoys crazy stardom in the Telugu market, Rajinikanth is also very popular among the Telugu audience. His collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie will definitely help the film get a good show/screen count in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which eventually reduces the chances of beating Devara on day 1.

More about the film

War 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It serves as the sixth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It’s a sequel to War (2019). The film will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

