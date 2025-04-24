Sunny Deol’s action thriller Jaat has slowed down at the ticket windows. It is close to concluding two weeks in theatres and is suffering due to the box office clash with Kesari Chapter 2. It’s a do-or-die situation now! Check out the latest update on day 14.

Mid-week blues hit hard!

Kesari Chapter 2 pulled off a smart strategy and sold tickets at a discounted rate of only Rs 99 on Tuesday. Despite that, Jaat held its fort strong, adding 1.92 crores to the kitty. On day 14, Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial witnessed a 32% drop in earnings, garnering only 1.30 crores.

There’s still a day to go until the second week is completed. All in all, the total earnings in the last seven days will be around 20 crores. Jaat has witnessed a dip of almost 66% compared to the first week. The hold has been decent, considering the competition at the ticket windows.

The 14-day total of Sunny Deol starrer lands at around 80.30 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 95.75 crores.

100 crore mark to be missed?

It now remains crucial for Jaat to maintain a 1 crore+ streak during the weekdays. There’s no major release until the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii on May 1, 2025. However, it falls further with no major growth on the third weekend; it will miss out on clocking a century!

Budget Recovery

The action thriller is reportedly mounted on a budget of 100 crores. The makers have recovered 80% of the investment so far. It needs to maintain a steady hold in order to achieve the breakeven stage.

