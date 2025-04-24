After two big releases in the last couple of weeks (Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2), Bollywood is coming up with one noteworthy release this week. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero arrives in theatres tomorrow. The actor returns after a gap of over one and a half years. His last theatrical release was Tiger 3, which enjoyed a massive 40 crore+ start at the Indian box office. However, things are not good for him this time, as far as day 1 collection is concerned. Keep reading for a detailed prediction story!

Patriotic flavor

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the upcoming Bollywood action thriller is inspired by true events. Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the character of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. For the unversed, Dubey led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003.

The real-life story and patriotic flavor are expected to give Ground Zero a slight edge. In the post-COVID era, many such films enjoyed attention from the audience, and even this will get some takers, if not more.

Low buzz on the ground level

The trailer of Ground Zero received a decent response from the viewers and grabbed their attention for all the right reasons. However, on the ground level, the film has minimal buzz and no excitement. With the good content, it has a chance to do well in the long run, but as far as the day 1 collection is concerned, it will stay on the lower side.

Day 1 prediction of Ground Zero

The good thing is that none of the Bollywood releases from the past couple of weeks are dominating the box office. Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 are working in a limited audience segment. So, there’s no competition for Ground Zero. So, it’s an open field to perform.

However, considering low buzz among moviegoers, Ground Zero will likely earn 1-2 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With such a low start, the film will settle as the second-lowest opening for Emraan Hashmi in the post-COVID era after Chehre (50 lakh).

Take a look at the openings of Emraan Hashmi’s post-COVID releases:

Chehre – 50 lakhs

Selfiee – 2.55 crores

Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores

