Apart from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn is currently among the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has a strong lineup of upcoming films, and the majority of them are potential big hits at the Indian box office. One of those releases is hitting theatres next month. We’re talking about Raid 2, which has things working in its favor and has a chance of scoring big. It might also successfully unleash a major post-COVID milestone for the actor. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID run

In the post-COVID era, Ajay had 9 theatrical releases. Except for a couple, all others have been big flops or losing affairs. It all started with Runway 34, which earned 32 crores. Thank God earned just 30.75 crores. Drishyam 2, backed by the sequel factor, earned an impressive 241 crores.

Bholaa did a business of 90 crores at the Indian box office, followed by Shaitaan’s successful run worth 151 crores. Maidaan tanked badly, earning just 53 crores. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha earned a dismal 12.20 crores. Singham Again earned 270.60 crores, an underwhelming result against its exorbitant investment. Naam earned just 1.02 crores.

Only Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan were successful affairs. In terms of cumulative collection, Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID theatrical releases have earned 881.57 crore net at the Indian box office. So, Raid 2 has a chance to help the actor achieve a major milestone.

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office:

Runway 34 – 32 crores

Thank God – 30.75 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Bholaa – 90 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Maidaan – 53 crores

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores

Singham Again – 270.60 crores

Naam – 1.02 crores

Total – 881.57 crores

Raid 2 to help Ajay Devgn achieve 1000 crores?

As we can see, Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sum stands at 881.57 crores, so he’s just 118.43 crores away from hitting the 1000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Considering the sequel factor and a decent response to the trailer, Raid 2 has created some buzz for itself. If word-of-mouth turns out to be good, then it will easily enter the 100 crore club in India and cover the remaining distance of 118.43 crores. So, Ajay Devgn has a strong chance of achieving the major post-COVID milestone.

As of now, four Bollywood actors have achieved this feat: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay Devgn is likely to join the list with Raid 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11: Becomes No.1 Grosser Of Ajith Kumar In India, Viswasam Gets Defeated After 6 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News