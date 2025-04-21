Angel Studios’ faith-based animation, The King of Kings, earned winning numbers over the Easter weekend. It proves that people like to connect with their religious side on holidays like Easter. It is of great significance for the people in North America who spent it watching this wholesome animated feature with their family. Therefore, the film has once again beaten The Prince of Egypt to score a record second three-day weekend in the United States. Scroll below for more.

It is one of the rare films that received an A+ on CinemaScore because of the talented ensemble cast of Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Oscar Isaac, Forest Whittaker, and Roman Griffin Davis. The movie broke a record of over two decades by surpassing the debut weekend collection of The Prince of Egypt. It was strategically released as the film benefitted from the Easter holiday.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, The King of Kings again earned record numbers on its second weekend in North America. It collected a spectacular $17.3 million on its second three-day weekend. It is the biggest second three-day weekend for a Biblical animated feature, as it again surpassed The Prince of Egypt’s $15.1 million on Christmas weekend. It had dropped by -10.5% from last weekend when it opened in the theatres.

The movie has hit the $45.3 million cume at the box office in North America. The King of Kings is expected to hit the $50 million milestone in the following weeks. As per the report, it is projected to earn between $65 million and $85 million in North America amid the competition.

The animated feature has occupied the #3 spot in the domestic box office chart. During this weekend, the film gained 335 theatres, probably to celebrate Easter. It is currently running in 3,535 theatres across the US. Internationally, the film had a limited release and has collected $511.1K so far, bringing the worldwide total to $45.85 million.

The King of Kings, directed by Seong Ho Jang and inspired by Charles Dickens’s children’s book The Life of Our Lord, was released on April 11.

