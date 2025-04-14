The results are in, and The King of Kings has done it; it has broken a 27-year-old box office opening weekend record set by Val Kilmer-led The Prince of Egypt. This time, the theatres are filled with different kinds of films, along with the Biblical movie The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3. Its other parts are also running in some places in North America. But this one is an animated feature. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie features an ensemble cast and is the second biggest in Angel Studios’ history. It has been verified hot by the viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, with 97% ratings from moviegoers. However, the critics have some objections about the movie, as they gave it 63% on RT. It occupied the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart on its opening weekend.

According to Deadline‘s report, Angel Studios’ animated feature, The King of Kings, collected a magnificent $19.05 million on its opening weekend. The animated feature collected $7.01 million on its opening day in the United States, followed by $6.80 million on Saturdays and $5.23 million on Sundays. It is running in 3,200 theatres in North America. The film has crushed the industry’s projections and beaten The Prince of Egypt’s opening weekend collection of $14.52 million.

Thus, it registered the biggest opening weekend for Biblical animations after beating the 27-year-old opening record of The Prince of Egypt. The film, led by Val Kilmer, was released in the theatres in 1998. In addition, it recorded the second-biggest three-day opening weekend in Angel Studios’ history.

Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development at Angel’s statement read, “The CinemaScore for The King of Kings says it all. The film is one of only 128 films to achieve an A+ CinemaScore and only the 5th animated film to hold that title that isn’t a Pixar/Disney production. Families want quality films to see together in theaters. This weekend simply reflects what audiences are craving.”

The King of Kings was released in the theatres on April 11.

