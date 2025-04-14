The Disney feature, Snow White, has dropped out of the top 5 on the domestic box office chart but is still hanging on to its life. The film has managed to stay in the top 10 at least. However, things are not improving for it as it has lost many theatres in North America. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s musical fantasy might not even hit the significant milestone in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is further suffering because of the new releases, especially A Minecraft Movie, which is also a family movie. People are drawn to it more than they were to this Disney dud. The videogame-based film already has a fan base, and they were eager to watch it on screen. Those fans were not disappointed with this live-action flick. It thus overshadows the Gal Gadot starrer.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Marc Webb’s Disney feature, Snow White, collected $2.8 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It is the lowest 4th weekend gross for a princess live-action remake. The musical fantasy has witnessed a drop of -52.6% from last weekend and is at #8 on the domestic box office chart this weekend.

The film lost 1210 theatres this past week and is running in 2540 places in the United States. Gal Gadot‘s movie hit the $81.9 million cume in North America, and based on the trade analyst’s report, it might not even cross the $90 million mark domestically. Globally, it has reached the end of the line, earning only $4.7 million overseas on its 4th weekend. The film hit the $99.7 million international cume after 4th weekend, bringing the global total to $181.6 million.

Snow White was made on a reported budget of $250 million, but it is projected to earn between $195 million and $210 million in its worldwide run. The musical fantasy by Disney was released on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office: Beats Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s $230M+ As The 2nd Highest-Grossing Videogame Adaptation In 10 Days Only!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News