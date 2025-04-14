Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie has grossed a spectacular second weekend at the box office in North America. It has beaten the 2024 video game adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, at the box office in North America, along with achieving another mean feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is achieving significant numbers for an April release, staying in the top five biggest weekends for this month at the all-time global box office. The film is reaping the benefits of strong positive word of mouth. Sonic 3 was also a box office success and the second highest-grossing videogame adaptation in the US. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s movie once again proves that these PG-game adaptations, if done right, can mint millions of cash. It is a family movie and thus garners more attention.

Jason Momoa’s film, A Minecraft Movie, also holds the #1 place on the domestic box office chart in its second week. The movie has collected a magnificent $80.6 million in North America. According to Luiz Fernando‘s data, it has registered the 4th biggest second three-day weekend ever for April. The Minecraft flick has beaten The Jungle Book’s $61.5 million 2nd weekend gross. It is behind Avengers: Endgame‘s $147.4 million, Infinity War’s $114.8 million, and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $92.3 million.

The 2025 release also registered the second-biggest second weekend for game adaptations, behind only The Super Mario Bros Movie. The videogame-based movie collected $281 million in North America in just ten days. With that, it has surpassed Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s $236.1 million US haul as the 2nd highest-grossing game adaptation. The film witnesses a drop of 50.5% only from its opening weekend. These numbers are subject to change once actuals are reported.

According to the report, A Minecraft Movie is expected to earn between $440 million and $470 million in its domestic run. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s videogame adaptation, released on April 4, has also crossed the $500 million mark worldwide, which will be discussed in a separate report.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Box Office Projection: Tom Cruise’s Film To Score Record Opening In The Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News