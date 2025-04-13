Disney is still in shock about Snow White’s poor box office run. The studio might be counting the loss. On the other hand, another one of their films is gearing up for its release. It is the live-action feature Lilo & Stitch, and that film’s long-range box office forecast seems hopeful and much more than what the Rachel Zegler starrer earned. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi adventure movie is a live-action remake of Disney’s 2002 animated movie of the same name. It has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and features Maia Kealoha as Lilo. Writer and director Chris Sanders directed the OG movie and voiced Stitch. Sanders is reprising his role as the adorable alien. The film will also feature Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also joining in.

According to Deadline‘s report based on the Quorum’s analysis, the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lilo & Stitch will earn more than what Snow White had on its opening weekend. For the unversed, Snow White was released last month, and it had a very depressing opening at the box office in North America, which was only $42.20 million. Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch is eyeing a $100 million-plus three-day opening weekend. It is released over the Memorial Day weekend, and thus, the four-day opening gross will go north of $100 million. Could it possibly open with $150 million+?

If the Disney film earns north of $100 million on its three-day weekend, it will earn almost 137% more than Snow White’s opening weekend.

The Disney film’s official synopsis states, “It tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of the family figure into the proceedings.”

Lilo & Stitch will be released in the theatres on May 23, 2025, clashing with Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

