A Minecraft Movie has done it as it surpassed the global haul of Captain America: Brave New World to become the highest-grossing film of the year. It is still in its second weekend. The film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has also crossed the $200 million milestone at the international box office. After beating the movie’s domestic haul, it will soon cross the global haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Captain America movie was released on Valentine’s Day over the President’s Day weekend. It was the first solo MCU film led by Anthony Mackie, and it is having an underwhelming run at the box office. It has yet to pass the $200 million milestone at the box office in North America. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa‘s film is set to cross Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s domestic gross.

Captain America: Brave New World collected $199.65 million in the US and $213.75 million overseas, bringing the global total to $413.41 million. It was the highest-grossing film of this year. Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $400 million mark. It has crossed the $213.30 million mark overseas, and the domestic haul has hit $220.86 million after earning $20.50 million on its second Friday, as per Box Office Mojo‘s data.

A Minecraft Movie has collected $434.16 million at the worldwide box office so far. It has, therefore, surpassed Captain America: Brave New World‘s global total of $413.4 million to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The film might even hit the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, its second weekend. The film was made on a reported budget of $150 million and earned around 2.89 times more than the price tag.

A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who are pulled through a mysterious portal into a weird cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter.

A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

