Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa once asked George R.R. Martin to ‘go f*ck’ himself for a reason. Read ahead to find out why.

Jason Momoa is one of the well-known personalities in Hollywood who has gained much attention after featuring in projects, including The Aquaman and Game of Thrones. Despite being so popular, his character Khal Drogo was killed off in GoT, and nothing can get worse than one’s character being killed early in the show. George R.R. Martin’s show GoT had many shocking deaths in its first season only, one of which was Momoa’s Drogo.

After the actor learned about his character’s ending, he was upset and disheartened. In an interview, he talked about it and shared how he reacted to George R.R. Martin after discovering that his role as Khal Drogo had been cut short at the peak. Scroll further to learn more about it.

As Khal Drogo, Jason Momoa got a layered character to play in Game of Thrones. He was an aggressive and brutal tyrant, a loving husband, and a brave yet intelligent leader. People were even loving his portrayal in the show. However, he was disappointed when he learned Drogo wouldn’t survive the show’s first season. While talking to the

HuffPost Live host Alyona Minkovski, the actor revealed that he had read George R.R. Martin’s series beforehand and knew about his role’s ending.

Still, he hoped his character Khal Drogo would get some justice in the live-action series. But when that didn’t happen, he was distraught. Jason Momoa shared in a candid conversation during the interview, “After George Martin killed me, I was like, ‘Go f*ck yourself.’ I’m joking. But after George killed me, I was distraught. I went to get the book at Barnes and Noble, and I was bummed that I was dead. But it’s brilliant writing.”

In another conversation with Metro UK, Jason Momoa admitted that he always felt cheated while talking about his character Khal Drogo’s death and other past roles. He said, “You try to show a little bit of color in there, you know, with Conan, but no one wants to see Conan crying, and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen.”

Momoa’s only concern was that his audience couldn’t see the whole character arc of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He believed that he could offer more than what was shown in the series. He starred opposite Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, a.k.a. The Mother of Dragons.

What are your thoughts about Jason Momoa’s character, Khal Drogo, being killed in Game of Thrones? Did you also find it weird and abrupt? Let us know in the comments.

