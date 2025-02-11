Jada Pinkett Smith not only gets recognized as Will Smith’s wife but also as a multi-hyphenated star. She started as an actress, moved on to the music industry, tried her hands as a talk show host, and so on and so forth. However, it was reported that Jada wanted to join The Matrix franchise in the very first film and even auditioned for Trinity’s role. On the other hand, Will Smith was offered to play Neo’s role. However, it didn’t work out and Trinity’s role went to Carrie-Ann Moss.

But the actress became a part of the franchise as she joined ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ as Niobe. Yes, that’s right. She then went on to feature in the sequels, The Matrix Revolution and The Matrix Resurrections. But, did you know before she said yes, she had given a condition to the makers of the movie franchise? Scroll ahead to find out.

Being a sci-fi film, fixating on the star cast was quite difficult for the Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski had approached several actors for the roles. Will Smith was offered to play Neo but he rejected it for Wild Wild West. On the other hand, Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned for Trinity which she lost to Carrie-Ann Moss. However, Jada’s journey didn’t end there. She became Niobe of The Matrix Reloaded.

Apparently, the character Niobe was written keeping Jada Pinkett Smith in mind. So, when she was offered to play the role by the Wachowski, without much hesitation she said yes to it. But, despite being a fan of The Matrix, Jada laid out one condition in front of the makers. In an interview with the Chicago Tribunal, while talking about her contribution to The Matrix Reloaded, she said, “What I loved about Niobe was that she was created for me. … I met the Wachowskis for the first ‘Matrix,’ so I really didn’t need to read anything when I was told ‘They created this character for you.’ ‘Really? Any n*dity?’ ‘Nope.’ ‘All right then! Let’s get it on!’”

Reportedly, Jada Pinkett Smith had stopped doing n*dity scenes on-screen after giving birth to her son, Jaden Smith. As per some reports, even if the scenes demanded intimacy, she would shoot them with clothes on.

In the same conversation with the Chicago Tribunal, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about how Neo’s role which was first offered to Will went to Keanu Reeves, who made it so iconic. She shared, “Will knows for an absolute fact that he couldn’t have done the job that Keanu did. He knows it would have been a different movie with him in it. He thinks he probably would have ruined it.”

Well, did you know about this regarding Jada Pinkett Smith? Let us know.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Was Punched By Kate Hudson In Bride Wars Set Sparking On Set Feud Rumors: “I Hit Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News