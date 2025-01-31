Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the most discussed Hollywood couples, mainly because of their living arrangements. An insider has now shared some new details about the couple’s relationship dynamics despite them living separately. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997, but they have been separated since 2016. The couple has two biological kids, Jaden and Willow. They became infamous after the 2022 Oscars fiasco when the Hollywood megastar slapped comedian Chris Rock for saying some controversial things about his wife. However, they were already separated when the incident took place, but this gesture moved Jada emotionally.

An exclusive source from People magazine has now given new details about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marital and overall relationship situation. As per the insider, they are still very much together despite living in separate homes. The insider claimed, “Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.” Another source backing it revealed, “[Will & Jada] are still together” but “have had separate homes for years.”

The Hindustan Times report stated that Will Smith’s family, including Jada Pinkett Smith, joined him for the premiere of his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die last year. Jada often speaks openly about their relationship and mentions that she and Will share a deep connection despite their living arrangement.

During the release of her memoir in 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith told People, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us. I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Although, Will Smith is busy with his work, acting and music, one of the sources mentioned that the Men in Black actor “is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some success.” Smith and Big Sean dropped a Matrix-inspired music video for their song ‘Beautiful Scars.’ It was released on January 30.

