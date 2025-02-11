Is Valentine’s Day without a solid romance flick? Not happening. A new study just revealed America’s most searched love stories, and It Ends With Us led the pack, with Anyone But You and Poor Things following close behind. If you’re looking for the perfect film to match the mood, these top picks have got you covered.

1. It Ends With Us

Enemies-to-lovers? Check. Fake dating? Double check. Off-the-charts chemistry? You bet. With 1.26 million searches per month, Anyone But You turned up the heat on classic rom-com tropes.

“Anyone But You is the kind of rom-com that keeps you grinning from start to finish; it’s a fun, sizzling ride that will have you and your partner laughing all the way through,” said Serge Eliseeff.

Bea and Ben clicked instantly when they first met—until one misunderstanding wrecked their spark. Months later, they found themselves forced to fake a relationship at a wedding in Sydney. What started as an awkward ploy quickly spiraled into something real, proving that sometimes, love is just one forced vacation away. Bright, hilarious, and packed with steamy moments, this one is a no-brainer for date night.

2. Anyone But You

Enemies-to-lovers? Check. Fake dating? Double check. Unbearable sexual tension? You bet. With 1.26 million searches, Anyone But You brought classic rom-com energy with a modern twist. “Anyone But You is the kind of rom-com that keeps you grinning from start to finish; it’s a fun, sizzling ride that will have you and your partner laughing all the way through,” said Serge.

Bea and Ben clicked instantly when they first met—until a misunderstanding ruined everything. Fast-forward six months, and they found themselves at the same wedding in Sydney. They faked being madly in love to avoid awkward run-ins with their exes. But, of course, that fake romance started to feel a little too real. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, stolen glances, and just the right amount of chaos, this one was a must-watch for those who liked their romance with a side of mischief.

3. Poor Things

Tired of predictable love stories? Poor Things flipped romance upside down. With 1.13 million searches and a 7.8 rating—the highest of the top three—this one stood out for its wild storytelling and surreal visuals. “It’s for those who like their love stories with a twist of surrealism, dark humor, and feminist rebellion,” said Serge.

Bella Baxter wasn’t your typical heroine. After a bizarre experiment, she started with childlike innocence but quickly became a woman on a mission—to live life on her terms. Steamy encounters, deep reflections, and jaw-dropping cinematography made this more than just a love story—it was a full-on experience.

4. Shrek

Yep, Shrek made the list. With 803,000 monthly searches, this 2001 animated classic still had a chokehold on audiences. An ogre and a princess breaking fairy-tale norms? Romance gold.

Shrek and Fiona’s love story was about embracing flaws, throwing societal expectations out the window, and realizing that love could be found in the most unexpected places. The favorite Donkey, the ultimate third wheel, made the journey even more entertaining. If Valentine’s Day called for something lighthearted, nostalgic, and full of heart, Shrek was the way to go.

5. Titanic

Even after 27 years, Titanic made waves, pulling in 444,000 monthly searches. Jack and Rose’s ill-fated romance on the doomed ocean liner remained one of the most iconic love stories ever.

The whirlwind affair between a poor artist and a high-society woman defied class barriers, family expectations, and an iceberg. The chemistry, heartbreak, and door debate kept Titanic cemented as a Valentine’s Day staple. This one never failed to deliver for those who wanted to go all-in on the romance and drama.

Setting Up the Perfect Valentine’s Movie Night

Picking the right movie is just step one—the vibe has to match. “For a cozy, intimate Valentine’s movie night, start with a film that fits the mood—whether it’s a heartwarming classic, a steamy romance, or a rom-com that keeps you laughing,” said Serge.

Next, set the scene. Ditch the harsh lights and go for something softer—candles, fairy lights, or a dim lamp can work wonders. Comfort is key, so pile up the blankets and pillows.

Snacks? Non-negotiable. Chocolate-covered strawberries, popcorn, or a DIY dessert board add a fun touch. Want to make it extra special? Pick a movie with meaning—maybe the first one you watched together or one tied to a shared memory.

Most importantly, phones are off, and distractions are muted. Just sit back and enjoy the moment.

The Takeaway

Whether it was a heartfelt drama, a chaotic rom-com, or an animated love story about an ogre, this year’s most searched romantic movies covered all bases. It Ends With Us delivered emotional depth, Anyone But You brought the laughs, and Poor Things went full-on avant-garde. But even timeless classics like Shrek and Titanic proved that great love stories never got old.

Whatever the vibe this Valentine’s Day, these films had something for everyone. Now, all that was left to do? Press play.

