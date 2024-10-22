Shrek 5: Everything you need to know about this Animated Fantasy Comedy

OMG—Shrek 5 is coming! And no, this isn’t some ogre swamp fever dream! After years of rumor-fueled hype and myriad fan theories, everyone’s favorite green grump’s officially returning. It’s been 13 years—YES, 13 whole years since Shrek Forever After happened. Now, DreamWorks Animation’s back with Universal Pictures and Illumination to give us the fifth flick.

But hold up. What’s new? What’s different? And why are we still obsessed with ogres? Let’s break it down in the most Shrek-tacular way possible.

Shrek and Donkey are Back

Remember when we thought Shrek Forever After was the last chapter? Pfft—as if a swamp-loving ogre would just walk away quietly! The Shrek series was initially planned to go five films deep. But DreamWorks decided to call it quits after movie number four. Fast-forward to 2014, and whispers of a fifth film started swirling like there’s no tomorrow. Ex-DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg teased: “We’re not finished, and more importantly, neither is he.”

Fast-forward again to right now, and Shrek 5 is all systems go. The script’s locked, and the iconic trio’s back in action. Eddie Murphy even mentioned that he started recording his lines as Donkey way back in 2024, so you know this one’s been simmering for a while.

Fiona’s Back and She’s Not Just Here for a Happily Ever After

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to voice the OG warrior princess, Fiona, and we couldn’t be more hyped. Last we saw her, Fiona had embraced her ogre side, kicked butt, and settled into her swampy forever after with Shrek and their adorable ogre kids. But let’s be real—Fiona’s no ordinary princess. You know there’s more to her story than just family dinners in the swamp.

While the plot is being kept tighter than Lord Farquaad’s insecurities, Fiona can bring back her fiery attitude and battle-ready moves. And with Illumination’s influence (yep, the Minions team is involved), you can bet there will be some over-the-top moments and a modern visual twist to our favorite medieval misfits.

What’s Cooking in the Swamp?

According to writer Michael McCullers, this isn’t just a regular sequel—it’s a “pretty big reinvention.” DreamWorks and Illumination are mixing stuff BIG time. Will Shrek’s origin in the swamp be revealed? Will Donkey belt out even more outrageous tunes? Can we expect Puss in Boots to finally take a break? (Okay, probably not.)

And speaking of hints, remember that little teaser at the end of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish? Yeah, that wasn’t just for kicks. It gave us a juicy clue that we’re heading back to Far, Far Away.

Shrek 5 is set to release on July 1, 2026.

