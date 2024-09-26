Cameron Diaz is among the A-list actresses in the Hollywood industry. She rose to fame in 1994 with The Mask, where she starred opposite Jim Carrey. Despite having no prior experience, her excellent performance catapulted her to stardom, landing her on big hits like Charlie’s Angels, Shrek, and There’s Something About Mary.

Born in San Diego, California, Diaz has a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress stepped into the spotlight after signing with Elite Model Management at the age of 16. She has been featured in ads for Levi’s and Calvin Klein. Diaz is currently listed as the fifth highest-grossing US actress, with total box office ticket sales north of $7 billion.

Following her breakthrough role in The Mask, she spent the next few years honing and crafting her acting skills and appearing in smaller projects. She then appeared in movies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Vanilla Sky, Bad Teacher, and What To Expect When You’re Expecting, among others.

Diaz attended Long Beach Polytechnic and was a classmate of Snoop Dogg. When her career peaked from 1998 to 2011, Diaz earned more than $160 million from base film salaries. She earned $12 million for Charlie’s Angels, $17.5 million for Gangs of New York, $3 million for Shrek, and $10 million for its sequel. For 2011’s Bad Teacher, Diaz walked away with $42 million, one of the 20 highest single-film paychecks.

After her lucrative film career, Diaz retired from the industry in 2014, until she announced her return in 2022, revealing her comeback to the industry in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy, Back in Action, alongside Jamie Foxx. Reflecting on her personal life, Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte founder Benji Madden since 2015. The couple welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in 2019.

Furthermore, Diaz owns a compound in Beverly Hills, which she purchased in 2010 for $9.5 million. She also owns a condo in New York worth $9.5 million. In 2022, Diaz and Madden purchased an 11,000-square-foot mansion in California worth $12.67 million.

