Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story and DreamWorks’s animation film Shrek are among the top five highest-grossing franchises of all time. Toy Story and Shrek have each spawned four films without factoring in their standalone sequels, which excludes the original ensemble cast. For instance, the Shrek franchise spawned the blockbuster Puss In Boots series. However, the Antonio Banderas starrer doesn’t feature the original ensemble cast. As a result, in this article, we have skipped including films from either franchise that are not direct sequels or prequels stemming from the original film.

After comparing the four film franchises, DreamWorks animation Shrek comes up on top with a nearly $100 million lead against Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. The Pixar/Disney’s Toy Story franchise has consistently performed well at the box office since the first film’s release in 1995. The franchise has proven to be one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time. Two of the four films have also grossed over $1 billion. But despite the monumental box office success, Toy Story trails behind Shrek as the third highest-grossing franchise of all time.

Shrek, which debuted in 2001, has yet to cross the $1 billion mark. However, without entering the billion-dollar club, the Orgre, with a heart of gold, has outgrossed the Toy Story franchise at the box office. With four films, the Toy Story franchise has earned over $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the third highest-grossing animation franchise behind Shrek and Despicable Me.

Meanwhile, the four-film DreamWorks Shrek franchise was the first animated series to reach the $1 billion, $2 billion, and $3 billion box office milestones. It has earned over $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office (without factoring in the Puss In Boots series). Take a look at Toy Story and Shrek’s box office performance.

Toy Story At The Worldwide Box Office

Toy Story (1995) – $365.2 million Toy Story 2 (1999) – $511.3 million Toy Stoy 3 (2010) – $1.06 Billion Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.07 Billion

Shrek At The Worldwide Box Office

Shrek (2001) – $492 million Shrek 2 (2004) – $935.4 Million Shrek The Third (2007) – $807.3 million Shrek Forver After (2010) – $756.2 Million

The highest-grossing film in the Disney/Pixar franchise is Toy Story 4, which made over $1.07 Billion. Meanwhile, Shrek The Third’s $807.3 million worldwide earnings is DreamWorks’ highest-grossing film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

