Highest Grossing Shrek Movies Ranked As Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz & Eddie Murphy Return For Shrek 5

The most successful DreamWorks Animation franchise is officially returning with a new adventure. Shrek 5 is reportedly in development, and the franchise’s core voice cast, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, are set to return.

On Wednesday, July 9, DreamWorks Animation, which produced all six films in the Shrek franchise, announced that Shrek 5 will hit theaters on July 1, 2026. The Rowdy Ogre franchise began in 2001 and was an instant critical and box-office success.

The film put DreamWorks Animation on the map, grossing $488.6m at worldwide cinemas, making it the most successful animation movie for the production company; the sequel doubled its predecessor’s global haul and helped birth a lucrative franchise that has grossed over $4 Billion.

The franchise includes four Shrek films that have accumulated nearly $2,8 billion and two movies centered around Puss (Antonio Banderas), an integral character introduced into the Shrek franchise in the sequels. It is unclear if Antonio Banderas will reprise the role in the new Shrek film.

As we await the new film’s release, let’s look at the highest-grossing Shrek films according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Shrek 2, 2004

The sequel is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It made $444 Million In the US and $932.3 million worldwide.

2. Shrek The Third, 2007

The third film grossed $322.7 million at the domestic box office and raked in $813.3 million worldwide.

3. Shrek Forever After, 2010

The fourth film, which centers around the rambunctious ogre family, earned $238.7 million in the US and $752.6 million worldwide.

4. Shrek, 2001

The very first film grossed $268.3 million at the domestic box office and accumulated 488.6 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Puss in Boots, released in 2011, earned $554.9 million worldwide, and the 2022 sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish accumulated $485.2 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

