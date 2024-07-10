Travis Barker is a proud dad and is all set to embark on his tour. During the inaugural of Barker’s run and wellness experience, Run Travis Run, the 48-year-old drummer shared he is “so proud” to have his son Ladon Barker join him and his bandmates on their upcoming tour dates.

Barker said, “He was at home rehearsing the last few days and I got to see him,” referring to Landon at the Los Angeles event which included a 5K run, and other wellness offerings. He continued, “I’ve been helping him with music, while I’m home, here and there. So yeah, I’m really proud of him.”

Barker shares the 20-year-old with ex-wife Shanna Moakler who has been following in his father’s footsteps to start his music career. As the drummer expands his family with the birth of a son with Kourtney Kardashian, here’s everything you need to know about his first son.

Landon’s Interest In Music Is Influenced by Travis

Born in 2003, Landon was highly influenced by Travis and had a huge impact on his music career. As a child, Landon used to hang out with Blink-182 and began his career in music at the age of 15. In an interview with People in 2023, Landon shared, “A lot of people either do exactly what their parents did or the complete opposite, and I’m one of those who wants to do exactly what my dad did.” He also revealed the best thing he learned from his dad is to “work hard and focus”.

Landon and Travis Work On Music Together

The two also work together on music as Landon’s debut single, Friends With Your Ex features his dad on production and drums. He once told People that their collaboration was “an amazing process.” He added, “I feel like I’d be stupid to not use my resources, what’s kind of around me and the people that are around me,” reflecting on never being opposed to getting Travis’s help for his career. Landon also shared that the two had written “a bunch of songs” together and his dad’s approval is important to him. He said, “I want the song to inspire him, and I want the song to be appealing to him, and not just do it because I’m his son.” Moreover, Landon has been signed to his dad’s Elektra Imprint DTA Records label.

Landon And Travis Share A Name

Landon is actually Travis’ middle name and came from the actor Michael Landon who starred in Little House on the Prairie.

Landon Helped Travis With His Wardrobe

While it may be Landon who’s inspired by Travis in music, the 20-year-old is the inspiration for Travis’ wardrobe collection. In 2022, Landon opened up about helping his dad during the launch of his co-designed collection with fashion brand boohooMAN, “As a baby, he would always put me in cool old rock band tees. But honestly, I would say I got my dad into fashion more than he got me into fashion because when I was younger, all my dad would wear is black Dickies and a punk rock T-shirt for years. I would just wear random stuff or I’d just dress super high-fashion.”

He also revealed that Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian also helped him up his wardrobe game.

Landon And Travis Share Fear Of Flying

After Travis survived the plane crash in 2008, he stopped flying for 13 years due to the traumatized experience until he started dating Kourtney. In an interview with People, Landon opened up about his fear of flying and shared that he isn’t very vocal about it to his dad because he knows how hard it was for him. He said, “It’s just the worst phobia to have. I honestly do love traveling. I really, really do.” Landon explained his experience when he took medication to lessen his fear and found comfort in his older sister, Atiana. He said, “I’ll just look at her face the whole entire time and she’ll be like, ‘Everything’s OK,’ even when it feels rocky, and she’ll always help me out while I’m flying.”

Travis Supports Landon

Landon and Travis evidently share a close bond and respect and support each other. In a 2022 interview with E! News, Landon opened up about his relationship with Travis, “He’s always in my corner. He’s always there for me as I am for him.”

Landon Is Close To Kourtney Kardashian

After Kourtney became Landon’s stepmother, he gave a speech during the Posh founder and Travis’ wedding in Italy. He praised both his dad and Kourtney saying, “You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back.” Later, he posted a photo with Travis, Kourtney, and her two kids, Reign and Penelope, and wrote, “@kourtneykardashian I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”

