Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting her first baby with her musician husband Travis Barker, once in an episode of The Kardashians revealed how a doctor asked her to drink the semen of her partner four times a week to increase their chances of conceiving. Kourtney, in the episode, added that it would improve her thyroid levels. Scroll down to read the interesting details.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May 2022. The mega-event was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with Travis’ kids Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Speaking of the semen-drinking advice, according to E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian, during one of the episodes, shed light on her fertility journey after a doctor’s appointment, saying, “I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high” adding, “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] c*m, like, four times a week.” To this Travis Barker quipped, “Love this doctor.” Kourtney was seen discussing the situation with Martha Soffer, an Ayurvedic medicine practitioner. The reality star continued, “Our last egg retrieval was not successful. So, our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It’s like 3,000 years old” while discussing her shoulder pain and thyroid levels.

Kourtney Kardashian then revealed the motive behind going for the cleanse was to “get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.”

Kourtney expressed her happiness adding, “I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together, we have to be on the same page.”

The Poosh founder recently announced her pregnancy in the middle of a Travis Barker’s show in Los Angeles with the help of a black-and-white sign board reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

