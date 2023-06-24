Hollywood legend Johnny Depp has been through a lot because of the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor, who won the infamous trial, had his own share of reasons to go against the Aquaman actress. Depp, who refused to even look at Heard during the entire 2022 trial, apparently took a dig at his former wife in a recent video. Scroll down to read the details.

Johnny Depp, who is gradually making his comeback in movies, was spotted at the red carpet of the coveted Cannes Film Festival for his movie Jeanne Du Barry. However, a rare video of the actor was shared by photographer Greg Williams on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday where Depp talks a lot about hate appearing to be taking a dig at his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the publication Marca, photographer Greg Williams posted the video of Johnny Depp as part of the Hollywood Authentic compilation at Cannes where the actor sheds light on the emotions he faced during exclusion from Hollywood. In the video, Depp while getting ready minutes before hitting the Cannes red carpet said, “A lot has happened, but going through all those raindrops you learn an awful lot, to the point where the very idea of bitterness, hatred or whatever… Why hate? It’s a costly emotion.” Depp continued, “Hate requires a great burden of importance. Hating requires a f**k load of caring. I’d rather not.” The loyal fans of the actor claimed the actor appeared to be speaking against Amber Heard.

Take a look:

Greg Williams posted this video he made during Cannes, today on Johnny’s 60th birthday. 🖤 Watch the full video on his IG: https://t.co/g6QQC7IGsQ pic.twitter.com/vIKAP0FZGe — Dani. (@danibelcs) June 9, 2023

In the clip, Johnny Depp also spoke about his association with Hollywood after the defamation trial, “You call it whatever you want. Make it whatever you want. Comeback usually. I mean, you have to go away to come back. I didn’t go nowhere.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star added, “Maybe, I was not thought of or looked at, or allowed to be looked at. At the beginning of this difficult period, it felt like hitting rock bottom.

Depp also claimed, “You can hit rock bottom countless times, but if you’re fortunate enough to find the basement, you’ll be alright, you know?”

