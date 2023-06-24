BLACKPINK is one of the leading girl gangs in South Korea, and one of its members, Lisa, is now leading the headlines for her dating rumours with NCT’s leader Taeyong. While Korean netizens are super excited to point out the similarities in both of their social media posts, a group of Lisa’s fans have been dismissing those rumours. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

On June 22, an online community was formed in the name of Nate Pann, where they posted pictures from their respective Instagram accounts, which showed a varied range of similarities between Lisa and Taeyong, from wearing the same jackets to visiting the same places and much more.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Taeyong were spotted at the Bruno Mars concert, and that sparked the rumours even more, and the netizens on Twitter are going crazy about it. However, as it is the first time that both of the idol’s fans are hearing about it, they are reacting to it firmly. While Lisa’s fans have been dismissing these rumours, Taeyong’s fans are also in denial.

Check it out here:

lisa and taeyong at bruno mars concert omg my babies have fun!!😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fF2zLo3tzR — 605 (@thefaefae) June 18, 2023

There has been no confirmation about their dating reports yet, but the chronology of the events hinted at the same. However, fans are not okay with it, and Lisa’s fans have been reacting to it by saying as quoted in AllKpop, “Leave Lisa alone, weren’t people saying that her boyfriend is some guy overseas?”

Another one said, “Leave Lisa be, she was rumored to be dating a wealthy man before but now it’s Taeyong??” One wrote, “Don’t mess with Lisa.”

Other netizens tried to clarify the rumours and wrote, “Taeyong went to Montmartre Hill for content filming, and the overlapping Celine clothes are because Taeyong and Celine had a business agreement, so Taeyong only wore Celine for a while.” Another one commented, “Celine sponsored both of them.”

Well, what do you think? Is Lisa dating Taeyong? Let us know.

