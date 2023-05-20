Taylor Swift, as always, is in the news all over the world right now. Her Eras Tour has started, and the singer is mesmerising us all with her voice, tempo and skills. She is also slaying with one phenomenal look after the other that’s matching the theme of her songs perfectly. Speaking of her songs and their theme, the songstress has often been called out for making music only revolving around the men in her life. But Tay once had enough of the blame game and gave it back in a fierce way. Scroll on to learn more.

The singer is reportedly dating Matty Healy right now, after recently breaking up with Jow Alwyn. Over the years, she has been in a few relationships and allegedly made songs while taking her exes as muse, including Taylor Lautner and John Mayer.

This infamous habit of Taylor Swift has been a point of discussion and debate in pop culture forever! There have been memes and warnings about dating Tay as she would put her men in her songs post-breakup. During an interview with 2DayFM, these gossips were brought up by the hosts, but in a rather insulting way. The interviewer asked, “I know people say you write about ex-boyfriends and stuff like that. But, what else are you meant to write about?”

Umm…about anything and everything?! Taylor Swift did not take this lightly and called the underlying s*xism in the question. “No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. Frankly, that is a very s*xist angle to take. They’re all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises a red flag there.” For the unversed, Ed has often made songs about his long-term fiancee, Cherry Seaborn.

“I have a really strict personal policy that I never name names. So anybody saying that a song is about a specific person is purely speculating. My first album came out when I was 16. Then what happens is as you get more successful, you have more and more people paying attention to what you’re doing. All of a sudden, the perspective has changed. They use your writing songs about your life as a way to play detective. You’re going to have people who are going to say, ‘Oh, she just writes songs about her exes,’” Taylor added.

Let us know what you think of Taylor’s perspective, and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

