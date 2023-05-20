Reese Witherspoon is one of the highest-paid actresses of her time who won accolades for her performances in Wild, Big Little Lies, Legally Blonde and many more. The actress bowled the audiences with her performance in the 2006 film Walk The Line for which she won an Academy Award. But still, there was a scene once that she was not comfortable doing. It belonged to her 2015 film, Wild which was based on a book by the same name.

Reese did not want to do a s*x scene in the film where she had to go n*ude. However, it was not that she was uncomfortable doing it, since it was not the first time she was doing a s*x scene. The actress shot for a n*ude scene for her film Twilight before. But never after that as she believed that it takes away the audience from other important scenes.

While promoting Wild, Reese Witherspoon, talked about why she did not want to shoot the s*x scene in the first place. However, she was confused about having fun with such scenes. During a press conference, she said, “I didn’t want to do any of it. I really didn’t want to do the s*x scenes. I really didn’t want to do the heroin scenes… No s*x scenes are fun. They are just like… sometimes they’re fun, but there’s a whole other set of stories. No, it was hard.”

The Twilight actress in the same interview said she called up the writer Cheryl Strayed whose book was turned into the biographical adventure drama film Wild. Reese narrated the conversation and was quoted by US Magazine, “I called Cheryl and I was like, ‘I have to do this scene in this alley and I’m having s*x with two guys. and I’m like, ‘Why did you do this?!'”

The writer responded to Reese Witherspoon and the Home Again actor quoted, “She said, ‘I’m sorry I was such a slut in the ’90s, but you’re just gonna have to do it. Otherwise, people are going to say, ‘It’s just going to be a hiking movie and that’s stupid.”

So that was how the iconic n*de scene came to life in the 2014 biographical adventure film Wild which is based on a solo backpacking trip of Cheryl Strayed and Reese Witherspoon played the lead role.

