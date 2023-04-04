Reese Witherspoon is making headlines after officially announcing her divorce from her husband, Jim Toth, of 12 years. The actress is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has done some remarkable work in the entertainment industry over the years. If the recent reports are to be believed, The Morning Show actress is currently dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband and football player Tom Brady. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Tom divorced the supermodel last year, and ever since then, he has been single and co-parenting with Gisele. Now, talking about the footballer’s alleged relationship with Reese, the two have reportedly been dating but haven’t been spotted publicly. The Big Little Lies actress is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband and has found common ground to share stuff with the footballer.

According to Marca, Reese Witherspoon is currently seeing Tom Brady and is in an alleged relationship with him. This came after Reese divorced her ex-husband Jim Toth and the ex-couple was married for over 12 years.

Tom Brady happens to be Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband, and their divorce was one of the most high-profile divorces of last year. While neither Reese Witherspoon nor Tom has confirmed their alleged relationship, social media is flooding with their dating rumours.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show actress announced her separation from Jim Toth on her Instagram handle in March; take a look at it below:

On the work front, Reese Witherspoon was recently shooting ‘The Morning Show’ season 3, which also stars Jennifer Aniston in a pivotal role.

What are your thoughts on Reese and Tom Brady’s alleged relationship rumours? Tell us in the space below.

