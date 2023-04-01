Just when we were busy digesting the wild action Keanu Reeves brought to the big screen with John Wick: Chapter 4, Friends star Jennifer Aniston and the ever-so-happening Adam Sandler decided to get to us a mystery-comedy on Netflix titled Murder Mystery 2 and ease out the vibe a little bit. The two have been friends forever, and now playing a couple in a movie, there had to be fireworks. As per the latest update, they recently spoke about kissing each other in the film.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Adam became friends somewhere in the early 1990s, and their bond only grew stronger with time. The two are known for pulling each other’s leg everywhere they go together, Sandler being a prolific comedian always takes home the trophy of embarrassing Jennifer. Just like now as he critiques her kissing skills.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston sat down to discuss their latest release Murder Mystery 2 and then came on the topic of intimate scenes between the two. Sandler was quick to criticize Aniston’s kissing skills saying she opens her mouth too wide in the process. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Adam Sandler, as per People while talking about Murder Mystery said that he had to tell Jennifer Aniston “‘For God’s sake, keep your mouth closed,’ ” when they were filming the kissing sequence. “It was so wide!” Sandler joked. “Every time, she’d come with a big, wide mouth, and I’d be like, ‘Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?’ ” Aniston did not even bother defending.

The two later went on to discuss how Jennifer Aniston kicked Adam Sandler in the ribs at one point. The two reunite after 2011’s Just Go With It, and it is nothing less than a fun reunion. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

