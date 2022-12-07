American comedy film Murder Mystery, which was loosely based on the famous book “Murder on Orient Express”, was released in 2019. The film starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead role. The film received a mixed response from the audience after releasing on Netflix.

While the film is being loved by many, one of the most talked about scenes was the steamy kiss between both lead stars. Adam once even spoke about filming the kissing scene which was awkward for him when an unexpected guest turned up on the set. Scroll down to know more.

When Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were filming their romantic kissing scene on the sets of Murder Mystery, the actor’s wife Jackie, and his kids appeared on the sets. As reported by USA Today, Adam recalled, “The only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side going, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!’ They (Jackie and the kids) watched the kissing. They love it. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’ “

“That was awkward,” Aniston also agreed with him.

But it points to just how comfortable Jackie and Adam Sandler are and why they’re quietly one of Hollywood’s most successful marriages. “Murder Mystery” follows a longtime married couple who gets framed for murder while they’re unlikely guests on a billionaire’s yacht in Europe. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Jokingly Sandler pointed out that Aniston was anxiously awaiting the kiss moment. He recalled, “She’s sending me texts, ‘Nine days til kissing, here it comes.” However, the actress did have one requirement from her scruffy co-star. “I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit,” she said.

“She wanted me to have a nice, soft kiss,” said Adam Sandler.

