Comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski are the new couple in Hollywood. The two have been romantically involved since early November, and are slowly but surely making their relationship more public. The new pair attended a Knicks game together the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Needless to say, whenever the two are spotted together, they are bound to make heads turn. The comedian was previously linked to Kim Kardashian. They dated for nearly nine months while Emily was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, their four-year marriage ended last year.

Amidst this, a new video is going viral on social media wherein Pete Davidson was seen trapped in a swarm of paparazzi when he came to pick up his girlfriend Emily Ratajowski. Apparently, the comedian soon left the place without picking up his girlfriend.

The video was shared by a Reddit user and it is going viral on social media. The user captioned the video as saying, “LMAO at this video of Pete Davidson ditching Emily Ratajkowski when he went to go pick her up and found a swarm of paparazzi (that she called on them herself)” Watch the video below:

As it went viral, some users began commenting on it. A user wrote, “Lol I wonder what she texted him when he drove off,” while another user commented, “Ok so he just got a couple of lcool points. ..he doesn’t like the paps, so this is definitely another confirmation that he left kimothy and not the other way around.”

A third user commented, “she’s such a bad actress, she can’t even make us believe she didn’t call the paps on herself. I love how she’s just standing there waiting for her cue!”

So what do you think about Pete Davidson ditching his girlfriend Emily Ratajowski as he found the paparazzi? Let us know in the comments.

