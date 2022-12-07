Spider-Man franchise’s iconic duo Spidey and his MJ’s friendship, romance is something we always crave to watch. However, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as we have seen at the end that after the mind-wipe, MJ or even Ned can remember who Peter Parker is aka Spiderman. It was quite a heartbreaking scene. However, now, as the makers are gearing up for Spider-Man 4, we found out that Zendaya will also be returning as MJ. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Well, even though Spider-Man: No Way Home earned a massive number at the box office, however, the characters didn’t find their happy ending. Will in Spider-Man 4 they will?

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we have seen Peter Parker aka Spider man asking Doctor Strange to cast a new spell to let everyone forget about who Peter Parker is so that no more villains can come in to attack him or his close ones or the city from other universes. And in the process, MJ and Ned also forget who he was and couldn’t remember even after seeing him. Well, after the mind-wipe, we were quite bummed about it. Now, it seems Zendaya’s MJ will return in the next venture and the actress will reprise her role.

As per Culture Spider’s tweet, Zendaya is all set to return to the Spider-Man franchise as MJ once again. He shared on the Twitter handle that the Euphoria star will reprise her role as MJ and will be by Spidey’s side just like she did in the rest of the movies of the franchise.

If the reports are to be believed then Tom and Zendaya fans can relax a bit as the duo will be returning together in Spider-Man 4. Do you recall when Tom’s Peter Parker looked at his two best friends MJ and Ned, said ‘I’ll see you around’ and left without revealing the truth about him. Well, he better give a better explanation to them and do something about them remembering him!

What do you think? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool 3: Chris Evans In Talks To Return In MCU As Johnny Storm aka Human Torch? Whoa, Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News