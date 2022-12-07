Marvel fans, you might not be ready for this! After entertaining us for years as Captain America, Chris Evans is now in talks in regard to returning to MCU as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3. Yes, you heard that right. Even though it’s just a report and no confirmation has come in yet, however, let’s just manifest it to happen! Scroll below to read about what we found out!

On the other hand, reports are rife that Wade Wilson is all set to explore the Multiverse in Deadpool 3 and that he will be bringing many MCU characters into it. From Agent Mobius from Michael Waldron’s Loki, former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury, Dafne Keen’s X-23, and others. However, that’s not just the list!

Shawn Levy’s third movie from the Deadpool franchise is hitting the headlines every now and then for too many rumours around it is speculated that Ryan Reynolds will be visiting characters from the Fox universe. It is already confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Logan aka Wolverine in Deadpool 3. However, now another set of rumours are rife that Chris Evans might just appear as Johnny Storm.

Recently, a reporter who specialises in Marvel Universe news, Culture Spider shared a post on their Twitter handle giving information about Deadpool 3. In the post, the reporter allegedly confirmed that Chris Evans might be returning as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, and this comes within weeks after the speculation of Fantastic Four’s alleged return in the movie.

Last Ember report of the day:

Chris Evans will return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3! pic.twitter.com/9CAf7TMZUj — Culture Spider 🕷️ | NEW OWNER (@Culture_Spider) December 6, 2022

After serving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, Chris Evans’ return in MCU is something we can never say no to! Well, this is not the first time that this has been talked about. Famous insider Daniel Richtman had also claimed that Deadpool 3 would feature Chris as Human Torch with Reynolds’ deformed mercenary while using the time-travel machine of Nathan Summers, aka Cabel to revisit the old Fox franchises. It will be crazy to watch Chris and Ryan opposite each other. What say?

Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation about whether Chris’ character will be one of the main ones in Deadpool 3 or a cameo, speculations about Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 is just too much to handle. What are your thoughts about it? Are you excited?

