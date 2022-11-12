Wait, what?! Along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Deadpool 3 could have a crossover with Fantastic Four. At least, that is what new rumours suggest. Marvel has introduced several new projections lined up for the upcoming MCU phases. This also includes Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It has already been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth will be joining the MCU with his third movie, as Wade Wilson will be a part of the franchise. Furthermore, the studio is also developing a film on Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing.

Now, as per a new rumour, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds’ character visiting some of Fox’s superhero franchises. This comes after it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be making his comeback in the movie as well. When the news was announced, it sent fans into a frenzy. Though they rejoiced upon hearing the news, some wondered how it would be possible after his death in Logan.

Nevertheless, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and now the Ryan Reynolds starred could have Fantastic Four in it too. According to an insider, DanielRPK, Wade Wilson could be crossing paths with Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing. However, it is also said that he will be meeting the team from 2005.

Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis, played the roles back then. As interesting as it may sound, it is still just a rumour, and Marvel has not talked about it yet. Meanwhile, there are also speculations about who will play the roles in the upcoming MCU iteration.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Penn Badgley, Adam Driver, and more names are in the running. Only time will tell if the rumour of Ryan Reynolds crossing paths with 2005’s Fantastic Four team in Deadpool 3 is true or not.

