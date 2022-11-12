It’s been almost a year now since Pete Davidson hit the headlines and continued to stay there for a long time, not for his professional updates but for his personal life. Ever since he started seeing his now ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian last December, it was a rollercoaster of a ride for him in the news. What followed was a gazillion amount of speculations and a lot of remarks from Kim’s former husband Kanye West. Amid all of this, there were funny rumors too.

For the unversed, Kanye West in early 2022 made the wildest claims about Pete. He has some allegations too. But somewhere between all this came speculation that spoke about what Davidson packed in his pants and the size of course. The news was enough to spark a conversation and now validation it is friend Jay Pharoah.

Jay Pharoah has now revealed what one is not supposed to and has confirmed Pete Davidson’s endowment. during his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Hollywood Life), Jay made the revaluation and spoke about the size of Pete’s manhood. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

“So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said, ‘Could, what is it, what’d you do? What was it? How do you do it?’ He told me what it was. It, it’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is. He confirmed it. He was like, he was like, ‘Yeah bro, it’s like nine inches.’”

“I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy,’” added Pharoah. He then went on to praise Pete Davidson for dating all leading women. “Hey man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside,” said Pharoah. He also said that it’s Pete’s ability to be “vulnerable” makes him a catch for women.

“You can handle business all day. But if a woman can’t talk to you afterward, she gonna run to somebody with — maybe they not as big as you,” said Pharaoh. “You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that’s that, that’s that thin line. And I think Pete is just, Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable. … You know what I mean? Like, women might see that little, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. I’m gonna kiss him and then I’m gonna pull his pants off.’ You know, that’s, that’s what they do. You know, that’s what happens.”

Further talking about Pete Davidson he said, “The man got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from Underworld. What the hell? Are you kidding me? What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What? You got my money, my car, my push. I want, you got that? What? Hey, I’m proud of him. Whatever you doing, I, hey, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’s ex-wife because she’s still a billionaire. And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson’s hit list. If the Queen were still alive, he would’ve slept with her.”

