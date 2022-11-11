Angelina Jolie is one of the most renowned actresses in the world. And she’s just not known for her brilliant acting skills but also for her humanitarian work across the globe. While the actress always makes headlines for her personal life, today we got a throwback monochrome picture from the 90s where she’s posing with her friend and actor Johnny Depp and they’re both looking adorable together. This picture would definitely make you wonder why these two didn’t date each other back in the day, hehe. Take a look at the picture below.

Both Angelina and Depp share a great bond with each other and are old friends. In fact, back when Jolie released her autobiography titled ‘Angelina: An Unauthorised Biography’, she mentioned having a crush on Johnny.

Now coming back to the topic, a user named Komissa Rose shared a picture on her Twitter account featuring Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. The picture is from the 90s and they both look super young in it.

It’s a monochrome picture where Angelina Jolie is wearing a t-shirt that she has paired with jeans and accessorised her look with a hat. Johnny Depp on the other hand is wearing a shirt that he has styled with a pair of jeans and his signature 90s hairstyle.

Take a look at their picture below:

These two look super adorable together and we wish they could have dated each other back in the day. They would have made an amazing couple, ‘just look at them’.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp’s throwback monochrome picture from the 90s? Tell us in the comments below.

