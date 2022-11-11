Johnny Depp has been making a lot of noise over his love life. After his controversial case with Amber Heard, rumours were rife that he was dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez. It was later revealed that he’s indeed dating his attorney but the one from the UK libel trial, Joelle Rich. Latest update suggests that the couple is very much together despite reports of their split. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, the 2018 libel case was against The Sun over their wife-beater claims. Amber Heard testified and made several revelations against Johnny Depp that proved him to be an “abuser.” Despite the hardwork of Joelle and rest of the legal team, the actor lost the trial and his attempt to overturn the decision was also overruled in March 2021.

Rumours around Johnny Depp dating Joelle Rich first began doing the rounds in September 2022. It was said that the couple was casually dating and within 2 months, reports of their split surfaced on the internet. But it looks like the couple is very much together and JD’s ladylove is actively there to support him during concerts.

A source close to DailyMail revealed that Joelle Rich recently flew to US to support Johnny Depp during Palm’s Pearl Theatre show. “They took Joelle to the VIP room to check in and she was at the concert on Friday night. We saw her take some YouTube people backstage [after the performance],” the report states.

The article further added, “Looks like they (Johnny Depp & Joelle Rich) didn’t break up. Oh they’re still on alright. She was front and centre with him backstage at his concert in Vegas on Friday night. She’s clearly crazy about him. And he’s into her too – but he does enjoy his women.”

Well, we love love and we’re super happy for Johnny and his ladylove!

