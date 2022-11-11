Remember when it was revealed that Scarlet Johansson and Marvel are working on a top-secret project? Could this be a hint towards Avengers: Secret Wars? Well, a new report says that the Black Widow actress will be returning through it. Keep reading to know the deets.

The Jojo Rabbit actress plays the role of Natasha Romanoff, who is one of the members of the Avengers. Though her character sacrifices herself in Avengers: Endgame, with the whole multiversal theory, anything is possible now.

As per Giant Freakin Robot, a source has claimed that Scarlett Johansson is going to return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars. They have also said that a new timeline version of the character might pop up to help stop Kang or whatever other Marvel villains the studio will introduce by then.

Previously, it was also said that Scarlett Johansson and Marvel are working on a secret project. We wonder if could it be Avengers: Secret Wars. However, it is also said that the actress may produce a Black Widow series for the studios. Neither of these claims has been confirmed or denied by Marvel or Scarlett yet.

Previously, the Lucy actress and Disney had locked horns over the Black Widow controversy. The 2021 film, which was the first entry in MCU’s Phase 4, had a hybrid release. Johansson sued the studio for breaching the agreement that mentioned theatrical release.

But since then, Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their legal dispute. Now with the rumours coming in that Marvel and the actress are working together, it seems like both are ready to bury the hatchet. As the multiversal theory has already been demonstrated in previous MCU films, Black Widow’s comeback may be possible in Avengers: Secrets. Let’s see how this rolls out.

