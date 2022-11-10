Ever since Kevin Feige unveiled the MCU roadmap at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are two of the most anticipated films from Marvel. Both films are part of Phase 4 & Phase 6 of the MCU roadmap and it seems both will be more expensive than Avengers: Endgame. Scroll down to know more.

The Kang Dynasty will set the stage for Secret Wars, which, in one of the comic storylines, see the heroes and villains squaring off on Battleword. As usual, the MCU is planting seeds for the event throughout its Disney+ series and movies.

It is well known that Avengers: Endgame & Avengers: Infinity War was blockbuster films at the box office. Anthony and Joe Russo helmed both films consequently at an enormous budget. As per the Comic Book report, Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each, which means that both movies cost a whopping $500 million.

If MCU sources reports are to go by, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars budget will be more than Endgame & Infinity War. This means both films will be made for more than $ 1 billion in total. Needless to say, the films will be a visual treat for all Marvel fans and it has added much excitement among them.

The budgets of #Avengers: THE KANG DYNASTY & SECRET WARS are more than of #AvengerEndgame! pic.twitter.com/ukQWi9dV1S — MCU Source (@MCUSource) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Secret Wars was originally slated for November 7, 2025 release- six months after The Kang Dynasty hits the screen. A recent report revealed that the final movie of Phase 6 and the end of the multiverse saga will release on May 1, 2026. This means the new release date sets the two projects one year apart from each other.

