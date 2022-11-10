Jennifer Aniston Is Done With Claims That Brad Pitt Left Her "Because I Wouldn't Give Him A Kid"
Jennifer Aniston Details Her Journey To Get Pregnant & Rumours Around Her Split From Brad Pitt ( Photo Credit – IMDb )

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight about her relationship with Brad Pitt, and we are all for it. For the unversed, the Friends alum was married to the Fight Club actor from 2000 to 2005 but had been together for seven years. Rumours came afloat that Pitt cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor met Jolie on the Mr & Mrs. Smith set, and sparks ignited between them. After separating from Aniston, the hunk went on to be with the Eternals actress for several years.

Despite this, a different narrative was spread when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split up. It was said that the actress is too focused on her career and didn’t have a baby because of her booming career. Even though it has been years since then, Jen has decided to respond to all of this for once and all.

While speaking with Allure, Jennifer Aniston talked about her personal journey of becoming pregnant. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said and added, “All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard.” Though the Murder Mystery actress didn’t mention Brad Pitt directly, she talked about the rumours that followed their divorce.

“It was absolute lies. The narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” Jennifer said.

Several fans took to social media to share their reaction to this.

Jennifer Aniston also revealed the efforts she put into having a baby. From going through IVF to drinking Chinese teas and more, the actress did it all. More power to Aniston for opening up about this.

