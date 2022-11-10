Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight about her relationship with Brad Pitt, and we are all for it. For the unversed, the Friends alum was married to the Fight Club actor from 2000 to 2005 but had been together for seven years. Rumours came afloat that Pitt cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor met Jolie on the Mr & Mrs. Smith set, and sparks ignited between them. After separating from Aniston, the hunk went on to be with the Eternals actress for several years.

Despite this, a different narrative was spread when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split up. It was said that the actress is too focused on her career and didn’t have a baby because of her booming career. Even though it has been years since then, Jen has decided to respond to all of this for once and all.

While speaking with Allure, Jennifer Aniston talked about her personal journey of becoming pregnant. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said and added, “All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard.” Though the Murder Mystery actress didn’t mention Brad Pitt directly, she talked about the rumours that followed their divorce.

“It was absolute lies. The narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” Jennifer said.

Several fans took to social media to share their reaction to this.

If Brad Pitt wanted to be married to Jennifer Aniston then he would have stayed married to her. He didnt. He ended his marriage. And was with another woman for 11 years. Let it go. He didnt want her then and he dont want her NOW and Angelina dont want him NOW. https://t.co/t2yxwbyRRw pic.twitter.com/qz5FcSnuzQ — Rene Gade (@PettyPettiPetay) November 9, 2022

So while Jennifer Aniston was dealing with infertility and IVF, the public was shaming her for being selfish for not having kids and excusing Brad Pitt's behavior when he cheated because "At least Angelina is willing to have kids with him." Have the day y'all deserve for that. — 𝓁𝓊𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶 (@lumaria) November 9, 2022

This was alot more honest then i ever expected to hear from her. Because yeah for a long time that was the narrative. Who knew she was had been trying to have a baby and it just wasnt meant to be. — FanGirlforever (@BooksmartBabe8) November 9, 2022

Jennifer Aniston – who the childfree community often used as a celebrity childfree example – recently revealed that she tried to have kids, but couldn’t. Her personal situation is still an example of why demanding to know why a woman has no kids is invasive, rude, & crass. — ChildfreeGirls (@ChildfreeGirls) November 9, 2022

tabloids FOR YEARS made up that she was pregnant and after this all time she never became pregnant because she couldn’t JENNIFER ANISTON DESERVES AN APOLOGY pic.twitter.com/ugfdQN7ft0 — nami :) (@anistonsgf) November 9, 2022

Jennifer Aniston also revealed the efforts she put into having a baby. From going through IVF to drinking Chinese teas and more, the actress did it all. More power to Aniston for opening up about this.

