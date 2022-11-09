While some may like to have a film created on their lives, Britney Spears isn’t one of them. Just recently, Enola Holmes 2 actress Millie Bobby Brown said that someday she hopes to portray Britney in a biopic about the singer’s tumultuous life. Brown said that the pop star’s story resonates with her.

For the unversed, the One More Time singer has had a controversial past. One of the biggest ones was the conservatorship scandal. Even though Spears is now free of it, she won’t stop making the headlines over something sensational or the other.

People have criticized Britney Spears for posting n*ked photos of herself on social media. Her recent ‘body-shaming’ comments on Christina Aguilera also made the news. Now, the singer has seemingly shaded Millie Bobby Brown for saying that she would like to portray the pop star in a biopic one day.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to send a cryptic message that shaded her family as well Millie Bobby Brown’s comment. Spears started by saying, “Good news, good news !!! Still breathing…” She then talked about her parents and said, “It’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive, and I’m breathing again !!!”

The Toxic singer then addressed the Stranger Things star wanting to portray her and said, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”

Several Millie Bobby Brown fans took to the comment section to defend the actress.

“We love you Britney ❤️ Also, I think Millie Bobby Brown meant it as a compliment that she wanted to play you in a movie and that she’d honor you properly, don’t be offended Queen!,” one user wrote.

Another said, “It was a compliment honey, don’t take everything you hear as a bad thing. Chill.’

“why is she always has this arrogant attitude with everyone? like Millie didn’t even says anything bad but just paying homage,” one more said.

“She’s so rude for no reason…,” another fan noted.

What do you think about how Britney Spears reacted to Millie Bobby Brown’s comment?

