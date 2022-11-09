Millie Bobby Brown is among the prolific Hollywood actresses who have gained immense love and popularity among the audience in no time. Her performance in the web series Stranger Things created a massive buzz among the viewers. While the actress recently made her relationship official with her beau Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, she has now opened up about how he already knew about her love for Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp.

Apart from Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has also been a part of many other iconic films and tv shows including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Godzilla vs. Kong, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy and more. She is currently gearing up for the release of two of her upcoming films namely Damsel and The Electric State.

During a recent conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown went candid about her relationship with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi while revealing how the latter noticed right away that she and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp were in love. However, she went on to clarify that it was platonic.

Millie Bobby Brown recalled the time when Bongiovi addressed her relationship with Schnapp and said, “Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, ‘You guys are in love. But it’s in the most platonic way.”

Brown went on to reflect on her bond with Noah Schnapp, with whom she literally grew up on the sets of Stranger Things. She mentioned that they were always able to connect with each other while asserting that it was so platonic and beautiful. She said, “We were always able to kind of connect with each other. And it’s so platonic, which is so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are set to share screen space again in the fifth and the final season of Stranger Things.

