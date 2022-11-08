Millie Bobby Brown is on an all-time high thanks to her on-screen success as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things and the titular character in Enola Holmes. The 18-year-old actress, who was recently seen in the newly release Enola Holmes 2, got candid about what’s on her bucket list. And the role she wants is that of bringing Britney Spears to live in front of the cameras.

Your read that right. Millie revealed that she wasn’t to play a real person and the one she resonates with the most is controversial pop-star Britney. Read on to know all she had to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While chatting with Drew in the back of a car on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that someday she hopes to portray Britney Spears in a biopic about the singer’s tumultuous life. Towards the end of their in-car interview, Drew asked the Enola Holmes actress, “What would you like to do next?” adding that it could be after Stranger Things wraps up or even years down the line.

To this Millie Bobby Brown answered, “I wanna play a real person,” before adding that she wanted to portray Britney Spears. The 18-year-old Stranger Things star said, “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.” The actress continued that they both shared the experience of “growing up in public” and she detects similar feelings when she would watch old interviews of the pop superstar. She said, “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger.”

She continued, “I mean same thing with you (Drew Barrymore)” – comparing her and Britney’s early experiences to Drew’s work as an in-demand child actress on films like E.T. and Firestarter. The Eleven fame actress added, “It’s like I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only.”

Check out the video here:

Would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown as Britney Spears on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Chris Evans Crowned The ‘Sexiest Man Alive Of 2022’, Jokes It Is Something His Mother Can ‘Brag’ About

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram