Emily Ratajkowski is one fine woman who never fails to wow us through her incredible fashion choices. She likes to go bold with each of her looks and create a statement that no one can do it better than her. Being a model, Emily has experimented a lot with her looks.

Be it cutouts, sheer, satin, sequins, and more, EmRata has done it all. Currently, she is making a lot of noise over her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. It is said that the producer cheated on her, which led to them splitting. Other than that, there were also rumours that she is dating Brad Pitt. But those were shut down after she was spotted kissing a mystery man.

Coming back to the point, Emily Ratajkowski’s fashion game is one of the strongest. Her look from the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar party is a testament to that. The model walked the red carpet, donning a very daring outfit in black by Julien Macdonald, which has become one of her most controversial outfits to date.

The dress worn by Emily Ratajkowski had straps that exposed a lot of sideb**b and grazed low on the hips. Her curvy waist was also visible through the sheer cut-outs. She matched the iconic dress with bold makeup and a hairdo that made her entire look remind us of Black Swan.

Emily had bold black eyes with sharp wings. Her face was contoured perfectly, and her cheekbones looked on point. To not go overboard, the model went with nude lipsticks, a mark of a true fashionista. She paired it all up with black heels. We are in absolute awe.

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski also looked back at this outfit and spoke about it. For the unversed, a few people, back then, called it “extremely vulgar.” Now, the model has defended it and said that she liked it, which is all that truly matters.

