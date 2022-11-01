Emily Ratajkowski vibing to Taylor Swift’s song and the singer replying to that is what we needed. A lot has been happening in the model’s life right now. She recently got divorced from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018. It was said that the filmmaker was unfaithful during their marriage.

Just after the divorce, rumours floated that something is brewing between Emily and Brad Pitt. After reports came in that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is ready to get back into the dating game, it was said that he is eying the model.

However, when Emily Ratajkowski was spotted kissing a mystery man, it squashed the rumours of her and Brad Pitt being a thing. Now, she has posted a video on TikTok of her lip syncing to ‘Karma’ featured in Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘Midnights.’ “‘Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god/ Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend/ Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not? / Sweet like honey,” she sang while wearing an all-black outfit with red lipstick.

Emily Ratajkowski captioned the video, “KARMA IS MY BOYFRIEND.” Several fans locked to her comments section to react to it. One of the fans pointed out how the album was made for her. To this, the model replied, “I honestly feel that way?!? how’d she know.” Soon after that, the album creator, Taylor Swift, herself replied.

“Standing ovation for this,” commented Taylor, adding five clapping hand emojis. Emily responded, “This album is f*cking perfect.” Considering everything that is happening in her life, it seems like the album ‘Midnights’ was actually made for Ratajkowski.

Taylor Swift and Emily Ratajkowski interact on her tik tok using the karma sound 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/D7g9fKHz08 — taylor swift data (@TSwiftLDN13) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, previously Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The supermodel said that she has mixed emotions and that every day it is a different feeling she feels.

