Joe Jonas’ youngest brother Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend may have had the most iconic costumes this year as they chose to dress up as Joe and his ex Taylor Swift. As October comes to an end, several celebrities have already shared their several Halloween looks of 2022. Each one of them is as good as the next.

But nothing matches what the youngest Jonas brother wore. The reason why it’s iconic is that Joe and Taylor were once a couple. The two singers dated briefly from July to October 2008. Their split became a topic of interest over the years as the Bad Blood singer once threw shade by saying how a boy broke up with her over 25 calls.

Fans thought that Taylor Swift was talking about Joe Jonas when she said that. Now, his brother Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, decided to mock the former couple by dressing up like them for Halloween. Both wore outfits that matched what the two singers wore during the Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience from 2008.

Frankie Jonas took to his Instagram to share the photos. He donned a vest and a “Burnin’ Up” tee, which resembled what Joe Jonas wore back then. He accompanied it with black pants and accessories. Anna Olson matched Taylor Swift’s vibe in a glittering silver mini-dress.

Check out the photos here:

The photos went viral on social media, and fans immediately took to the comment section and Twitter to react to it. Several of them labeled it “iconic,” and many called it the “Best Halloween costume.”

“Frankie Jonas has ALWAYS been the funniest Jonas,” one fan wrote.

“as far as im concerned, frankie jonas won halloween,” said another.

One more said, “go home everyone and throw your costumes in the trash. it’s all over. Frankie Jonas and his GF Anna Olson already won Halloween by dressing as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.”

The best celebrity costume I’ve seen this weekend. The younger sibling savagery here is impeccable. 13/10 Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend win Halloweekend https://t.co/2nyI3kpE43 — Mina Radman (@mina_radman) October 30, 2022

i can’t believe frankie jonas went as his brother for halloween. not only that? but he remembers joe dating taylor 😭 — olivia (taylors version) (@folklorespace13) October 30, 2022

how yall not finding frankie jonas and his gf dressing up as joe and taylor hilarious this is peak comedy — fia (taylor’s version) (@rvaswiftie) October 31, 2022

Frankie Jonas is always doing fuckshit and I am always here for it LMFAO pic.twitter.com/s8IAUV2vxm — Goblin. (@incurablyferal) October 31, 2022

What do you think of Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend dressing up as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift?

