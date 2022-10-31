What happens when Harry Styles does magic mushrooms? Well, the last time he spoke about it, he revealed biting off his tongue. The singer has been in the news a lot lately. He ventured into the acting career in 2015’s Dunkirk. Recently, Styles appeared in Olivia Wilde’s directorial Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

However, the former One Direction member received a lot of flak over his recent releases. Fans criticized his acting skills besides the other controversy surrounding the film. Amidst his premiers, Styles is also busy with his Love On Tour concerts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, back in 2019, Harry Styles spoke with Rolling Stone about his experience with magic mushrooms. He revealed that psychedelic drugs got his creative juices flowing when it came to recording a new album. However, there was this one time when he bit off a piece of his tongue.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s ‘Ram’ in the sunshine,” Harry Styles said. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard,” the As it Was singer added. “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms, and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth,” he continued.

It is not just Harry who has opened up about doing mushrooms. Many other A-listers have admitted to using it. Seth Rogan, Miley Cyrus, Mike Tyson, Susan Sarandon, and more have revealed doing it or other psychedelic drugs.

While talking about Harry Styles, while the singer is busy with his concerts, a report came in that his Hollywood career is on risky grounds. Due to the controversy around Don’t Worry Darling and the bad press around him and Olivia Wilde, there might be chances Harry may get backlisted in Hollywood.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Once Revealed The King Of Pop Was In Love With Princess Diana & Even Wanted To Marry Her: “He Told Me She Was His Ideal Wife”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram