Daniel Radcliffe has had too many questions about Wolverine asked to him that the Harry Potter actor decided to fuel some rumours himself. Since Hugh Jackman’s iteration died in 2017’s Logan, fans have wondered who will continue to play the role. Considering the character description, it is Daniel who seems the most suitable.

The X-Men member is short and hairy, which is why fans believe Radcliffe should take up the role. Another name that has been put forth is Zac Efron. But it is The Lost City actor who is caught up in the rumour the most. So much so that he now reveals adding a bit of fuel to it himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking with GQ, Daniel Radcliffe spoke about the rumors about him being in talks to play Wolverine. Though the actor is up for joining another big franchise after Harry Potter, Daniel clarified that there was never a basis in reality for those reports. He further admitted that there were times when he fueled it with his responses during press tours, though not intentionally.

“It’s purely a press tour rumor; I say something, and then occasionally, I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different, and that sets it off again,” Daniel Radcliffe said. “I should just never open my mouth,” he continued. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is coming back.

Despite his passing away, the actor’s version of the superhero will be seen in Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 3. This announcement was made through a hilarious video featuring the two actors. It left the fans in a state of shock. While most rejoiced, others questioned how it would be possible, considering his fate in Logan.

Though fans may not see Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine, fans can watch him as Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released on 8 September. Other than that, Daniel is said to be working on ‘We Do Not Forget’ and ‘Miss Sarajevo.’

Must Read: Venom 3 Is Happening! Tom Hardy Is Returning With Kelly Marcel As The Director

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram