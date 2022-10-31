James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is currently the most-awaited Hollywood release in India. The film is touted to be a record-breaker at the box office and no one really knows how far it will go considering the hype. Considering the buzz in the Indian market, the makers are now demanding exorbitant prices from distributors and below is all you need to know.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is a sequel to the 2009’s release, Avatar. The film, released 13 years back, was a record smasher in the Indian market and earned a massive sum of over 100 crores at the box office. Speaking about the global collection, we all know that the prequel is the highest-grossing film of all time with a total of $2.92 billion.

In India, the hype is sky-high for Avatar 2 and even the re-release of the prequel did good business in the last month. Considering this, the makers are quoting some blockbuster pricing for theatrical rights. As per the report in TrackTollywood.com, for theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the makers are demanding a price of 100 crores from distributors.

Even films with top stars find it hard to convince buyers at such pricing and here, Avatar 2 is a film coming from Hollywood. As of now, the distributors are in a confused state about whether to buy theatrical rights or not. Let’s see if the makers cut down their pricing or if the buyers shed the quoted amount from their pocket.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is scheduled to release in India on 16th December 2022. The film is helmed by James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore and others.

