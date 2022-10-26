Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron has criticised the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. He is not the first Hollywood director who has spoken against these comic book franchises. Previously, Martin Scorsese sent criticism towards Marvel’s way.

The Wolf of Wall Street director felt that these films offer the same feelings you would experience at a theme park, but it doesn’t necessarily do a great job of conveying “emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” Even Francis Ford Coppola had something to say.

The Godfather director previously commented on how Marvel’s picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over again to look different. While both the A-listing helmers had similar points, Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron has joined the bandwagon but has a very specific criticism towards the MCU and DCEU.

While speaking with New York Times, James Cameron gave his viewpoint on the whole superhero film franchise debate, giving a slight dig at the MCU and DCEU’s handling of character development. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” the Avatar: The Way of Water director said.

“They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies,” James added.

While James Cameron criticises the family aspect of Marvel and DC films, his upcoming movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will focus on how Jake and Neytiri have grown with their family, which now includes several children.

