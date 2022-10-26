Johnny Depp may not officially be Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise anymore. But he still is in the hearts of his millions of fans, and one of them got to witness Depp as the Pirate in real life but with a twist. During the Amber Heard case, it was revealed that the actor will not return to the franchise.

He was sacked by Disney after Amber‘s accusations against JD came in. The actor had also lost other roles and deals with brands. However, fans have always wanted him to come back, especially since some believe he is innocent and Heard is the guilty party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Johnny Depp was recently seen slipping into his Captain Jack Sparrow role for a die-hard fan. The only difference was that there was no beard. For the unversed, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor debuted his clean-shaven look previously.

Jack Sparrow is here ♥️♥️🔥🔥😅 Johnny Depp ( via christinekelly838) pic.twitter.com/g6BbgQoIUs — ReemDepp – #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning (@ReemDepp) October 23, 2022

Many Johnny Depp fans were left in shock, and many even trolled him over it. The video of Depp as a non-bearded Captain Jack Sparrow has gone viral on social media. In it, one can see the actor turning on the Pirates of the Caribbean character on command. He starts to speak in the iconic voice of the Pirate.

Several fans have reacted to the video too.

“We all knew he’s still inside,” one user wrote.

“That doesn’t look like Johnny Depp!!” another noted.

“He is amazing! Spending time with a fan and her son; enjoying every minute! JD is a true gift!,” said another.

One more fan said, “He’ll always be Captain Jack Sparrow.”

While talking about fans wanting Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, several have started petitions over the same. These petitions have received millions of signatures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Black Adam Box Office Day 5: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Stays Decent On Diwali Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram